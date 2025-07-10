Kanye West faces new set of allegations pertaining to assault, trafficking from former assistant

Los Angeles, July 10 (IANS) Rapper Kanye West, who often finds himself surrounded by controversies, has been accused of sexual battery and sex trafficking in a new amended complaint filed by his former assistant.

Lauren Pisciotta, who started working for thee rapper in 2021 as an A&R during the making of his album ‘Donda’ and eventually became his personal assistant, previously sued the rapper for wrongful termination and sexual harassment in June 2024, reports ‘Variety’.

Now, in a second amended complaint, accessed by ‘Variety’, she has alleged that West “orally raped her without her consent” and coerced her into complying with his sexual demands by making false promises about the advancement of her career.

Representatives for West did not immediately respond to the request for comment. At the time of Pisciotta’s original lawsuit, West’s lawyer put out a statement calling those accusations “baseless” and saying there were plans to countersue.

As per ‘Variety’, the full list of accusations Pisciotta makes in the updated complaint includes hostile work environment, sexual harassment; assault; battery; sexual battery; sex trafficking; failure to prevent harassment, discrimination and retaliation; gender discrimination; stalking; false imprisonment; promissory estoppel; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

The complaint states, “Ye subjected Ms. Pisciotta to obscene comments about her body, demanded she wear tight fitting clothing, groped her on a regular basis, forced her to watch Ye perform sexual acts with other women, sent her sexually explicit pictures and demanded she do the same and repeatedly demanded that she join his sexual encounters, which she refused. On one occasion, Ye attempted to vaginally penetrate Ms. Pisciotta with his fingers. On another occasion, he orally raped her without her consent. Both assaults occurred during the course of Ms. Pisciotta’s employment”.

Pisciotta also alleges that West “offered someone the opportunity” to have sex with her in exchange for allowing him to have sex with their significant other. The lawsuit notes that West allegedly “notoriously offered women as sexual ‘gifts’ to men”.

