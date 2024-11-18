Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’ to now debut in theatres on Jan 17

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The upcoming Kangana Ranaut-starrer period drama ‘Emergency’ is now set to release on January 17 next year after receiving the censor clearance.

On Monday, Kangana took to her Instagram, and shared a poster from the film which shows its pivotal characters.

She wrote in the caption, “17th January 2025 – The epic saga of the nation’s most powerful woman and the moment that altered India’s destiny. #Emergency – Unveils Only in cinemas”.

The film, set during the period of Emergency in the 1970s imposed by the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film promises to offer a gripping exploration of one of the most spoken about chapters in Indian democracy.

The film is written, directed, and headlined by Kangana Ranaut, and it marks her second directorial after ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’.

The film features a powerful ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, and the late Satish Kaushik. Each actor plays a pivotal role in bringing the nuanced political and personal dynamics of the era to the screen.

Produced by Zee Studios, Manikarnika Films and Renu Pitti, ‘Emergency’ has its music composed by Sanchit Balhara and G.V. Prakash Kumar, with dialogues and screenplay crafted by Ritesh Shah.

Earlier, Kangana had shared a heartwarming photo on social media celebrating the festival of Bhai Dooj with her brothers. On Sunday, the actress posted a sweet photo of herself giving blessings to her brothers, Akshat and Karan. In the image, Kangana radiated joy as she smiled while posing for the candid click. In the caption, she simply wrote, “#bhaidooj.” She also added Asha Bhosle’s iconic track “Mere Bhaiya, Mere Chanda.” In a follow-up post, the ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ star is seen feeding sweets to her brother while holding a pooja thali.

She wrote in the caption, “Do you know that #bhaidooj is a festival where sisters vow to protect the dignity, pride, and overall well-being of their brothers? Missed you @varunranaut”. The actress wore an elegant suit for the occasion.

