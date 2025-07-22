Kamal Nath finds solace as Rahul Gandhi alleges manipulation in 2023 MP Assembly polls

Bhopal, July 22 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday found a measure of vindication as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election results were “manipulated”.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Nath urged party workers to remain vigilant during the ongoing voter list verification process in the state.

Kamal Nath, who had led the Congress in the 2023 Assembly elections -- where the party won only 63 out of 230 seats -- called upon workers to ensure that no fake voters are added and no genuine names are removed from the rolls.

“I recognise the dedication of Congress workers. Everyone worked hard, but due to manipulation of votes, we could not achieve victory. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, has also acknowledged this,” Nath said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi made the allegation during a virtual address to a two-day training camp for Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs held in Mandu, Dhar district, which began on Monday. In a short clip shared by the state Congress unit, Gandhi can be heard saying: “The 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly election was manipulated. It was similar to what happened in Maharashtra.”

The statement is seen as a significant backing for Kamal Nath, who was forced to step down as state Congress president after the party's poor performance in the elections. Nath had faced criticism for allegedly taking unilateral decisions on candidate selection. Notably, two AICC in-charges appointed for Madhya Pradesh were replaced within just two months during the election period.

Rahul Gandhi also warned party workers of a renewed attempt to tamper with electoral rolls ahead of future elections. “There is a plan to tamper with the voter list again, and elections could be stolen in Madhya Pradesh just like in Maharashtra. Congress workers must prepare to fight this,” he said.

The training camp, aimed at strengthening coordination between elected representatives and party functionaries and preparing for future political challenges, concluded on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.