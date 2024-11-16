Justin Greaves, Kevin Sinclair return as West Indies name squad for Bangladesh Tests

St John's (Antigua), Nov 16 (IANS) In-form batter Justin Greaves and spinner Kevin Sinclair have returned to the West Indies Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh, starting on November 22 in North Sound.

Led by Kraigg Brathwaite, the squad features an exciting mix of seasoned, in-form players and fresh talent. Greaves returned to the mix at the back of his sensational run in the domestic white-ball competition where he smashed three centuries. Sinclair also returned to the squad as a valuable spin bowling option, while Jason Holder will miss the series as he continues rehabilitation for a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Test series, Test captain Kraigg Brathwaite will lead a CWI Select XI, 13-man squad, for the two-day warm-up match against Bangladesh, scheduled for November 17 and 18 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

“We expect the series against Bangladesh to be a competitive one between two emerging squads. The build up to the series, through the two-day warm-up match and training camp will provide us with the best possible preparation, as they will afford opportunities for both experienced and emerging players to fine-tune their skills ahead of the Test series," said head coach Andre Coley.

Bangladesh will tour the West Indies for an all-format series with three ODIs and as many T20Is set to take place after the conclusion of the second Test at Kingston on December 4.

Currently, West Indies and Bangladesh sit at the bottom of the World Test Championship table and the series will make no impact on deciding the finalists for next year's summit clash at the Lord's.

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva (vc), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican.

