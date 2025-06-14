Justin Bieber shares new pictures of baby with concealed face

Los Angeles, June 14 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber may not be very active professionally, but on the personal front, his life seems to be cruising propelled by eternal bliss.

The singer is enjoying fatherhood with his little one. Recently, the ‘Let Me Love You’ singer, 31, shared adorable snaps of himself holding his son Jack Blues, 9 months, at home, reports ‘People’ magazine.

While the baby boy's face can't be seen in any of the photos, some of the pictures show the two near a pool and inside the house. "Ay bay bay", the singer captioned the photo.

Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber, 27, welcomed their first baby together in August 2024, with the ‘Beauty and a Beat’ singer announcing the news on Instagram. "Welcome home Jack Blues Bieber”, he wrote in an Instagram post.

As per ‘People’, Hailey posted the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child's name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji. Pattie Mallette, Bieber's mom, tweeted, "Congratulations @justinbieber & Hailey. I love you forever Baby Jack”.

The Canadian singer and songwriter recently posted an adorable snap of himself lounging with his feet up as his son held onto his leg. Bieber's son's arm can be seen in the photo, covered up in a blue and white onesie. In the caption, the ‘Sorry’ singer simply put a kissy winking face emoji.

On Thursday, May 29, the singer uploaded a spring-filled Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Bieber balanced Jack on top of his head, although the infant's face was not shown. Bieber wore an all-black sweatsuit while looking away from the camera. In another photo featuring the little one, a shirtless Bieber sat on an outside seat while looking at his son lying down in black and white checkered shorts. Baby Jack's face was also not shown in the picture.

