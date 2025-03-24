'Justice will prevail': Father of R.G. Kar doctor on Calcutta High Court's order to CBI

Kolkata, March 24 (IANS) With The Calcutta High Court on Monday directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a comprehensive report on the rape and murder of the junior doctor of the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, the victim's father welcomed the court’s intervention.

"The judge has asked the CBI to determine how many people were involved and take further action. They have been directed to present the case diary in court on Friday. We trust the judiciary and believe that justice will prevail," the father said.

The parents had moved the court raising concerns raised over the slow pace of the investigation and alleged attempts to shield those responsible.

The father also criticised the state government’s inconsistent stand, saying: "Sometimes they say there is no objection, other times they raise objections. We don’t understand their position. What investigation did they conduct in the first five days? Do they even have the right to question the probe?"

The victim’s mother also expressed dissatisfaction with the probe, alleging that her daughter was tortured at the hospital for refusing to accept fake medicines, injections, and saline.

“The CBI has not been able to conduct a proper probe yet. From the beginning, we maintained that Sanjay Roy was not the only accused of my daughter’s murder. Her colleagues, VP, Sandeep Ghosh, and others are involved in this institutional murder," she claimed.

She further alleged that the state's Mamata Banerjee government had been obstructing the investigation since August 9, despite her daughter being a government employee who died while on duty.

"The Health Minister and the Chief Minister were responsible for identifying those involved. But from day one, there have been efforts to cover up the matter. However, we will not give up. There may be delays, but we will get justice," she asserted.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing the case, had recently permitted parallel hearings in the case at the Calcutta High Court, following which the victim’s parents approached the court with a fresh plea questioning the CBI’s progress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.