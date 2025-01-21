Justice Alok Aradhe sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay HC

New Delhi/Bombay, Jan 21 (IANS) Justice Alok Aradhe was on Tuesday sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Governor C. P. Radhakrishnan administered the oath of office to Justice Aradhe at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan’s Darbar Hall, attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, puisne judges and other dignitaries.

On January 14, the Centre cleared the appointment of Justice Aradhe as the Chief Justice of Bombay HC after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his transfer.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 222 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice, Telangana High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court and to direct him to assume charge of the office of the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Born on April 13, 1964, Justice Aradhe was appointed as an additional judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in December 2009 and a permanent judge in February 2011. He took oath as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court on July 23, 2023.

Shortly after the transfer of Chief Justice Aradhe was notified, the Centre issued a notification appointing Justice Sujoy Paul as Acting Chief Justice of Telangana High Court.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sujoy Paul, Judge of the Telangana High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that High Court consequent upon transfer of Justice Alok Aradhe, Chief Justice of Telangana High Court as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

Article 223 of the Constitution empowers the President to appoint any puisne judge as acting Chief Justice when "the office of Chief Justice of a High Court is vacant or when any such Chief Justice is, by reason of absence or otherwise, unable to perform the duties of his office."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.