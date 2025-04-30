Judicial probe into Delhi teen's death over contrasting claims in police custody

New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) A judicial inquiry has been initiated following the alleged custodial death of a 19-year-old youth, identified as Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya, a resident of Samalka, New Delhi.

The incident occurred on Tuesday while he was being transported to a police station after his arrest.

According to a statement released by Delhi Police, the incident began at around 3 p.m. when a motorcycle patrol team observed two individuals on a bike acting suspiciously near the Palam area.

When signalled to stop, the duo allegedly attempted to flee but were apprehended after a brief chase.

The suspects were identified as Vikas alias Majnu (28) and Ravi Sahni alias Ravi Kaliya (19), both residents of Samalka. After a search, the police claim to have recovered a country-made pistol and one live cartridge from Vikas.

Further investigation revealed that the motorcycle they were riding had been reported stolen in a vehicle theft case registered under Section 317(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Palam Village Police Station.

Ravi was reportedly driving the stolen vehicle.

A new case was subsequently registered against the duo under the Arms Act and relevant sections of the BNS at Kapashera Police Station.

Following a routine medical examination, the two were transported in a government vehicle to the police lock-up at Vasant Kunj North police station.

However, during the transit, police say that both accused allegedly jumped out of the slow-moving police vehicle near the Vasant Kunj North station. Both sustained abrasion injuries and were rushed to IGI Hospital for treatment. While Vikas survived, Ravi Sahni was declared dead on arrival.

However, family members of the deceased however claimed that the victim was subjected to harassment in police custody, leading to his death. They also staged a protest on the Samalkha-Kapashera road.

In view of the circumstances, a judicial inquiry has been initiated in accordance with legal procedures.

The Delhi Police have stated that all actions are being taken as per protocol and further investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.