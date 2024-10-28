Jordan evacuates 10 nationals from Lebanon

Amman, Oct 28 (IANS) Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has announced the evacuation of 10 Jordanian citizens from Lebanon aboard a military plane, which had carried food, relief supplies, medicine, and medical equipment for the Lebanese.

Sufian Qudah, the Ministry's spokesperson, said that the number of Jordanian aid planes sent to Lebanon has reached 14, with two military planes landing at Lebanon's Rafic Hariri International Airport on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of evacuation flights for Jordanian citizens in Lebanon has reached seven, the Ministry added.

Qudah said that 174 Jordanian citizens have been evacuated from Lebanon aboard Royal Jordanian Air Force planes.

According to the spokesperson, since August, 3,353 Jordanian citizens have returned to the Kingdom from Lebanon through Queen Alia International Airport, in addition to those who arrived by land through the Jaber Border Crossing.

In addition, seven flights have been dedicated to evacuating Jordanian citizens in Lebanon, bringing the total number of evacuated citizens to 174.

These evacuations include all those registered on the electronic platform at the Jordanian Embassy in Beirut.

Since early August, 3,353 Jordanians have returned home from Lebanon via Queen Alia International Airport, with additional numbers arriving overland through the Jaber border crossing – the statement added.

The evacuation operations are part of a coordinated plan between the Ministry, the Jordanian Armed Forces – Arab Army, the security agencies, the Interior Ministry, and the National Centre for Security and Crisis Management to ensure the safe repatriation of Jordanians amid ongoing hostilities in Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.