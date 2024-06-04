'Jo hai so hai', says Kamal Nath on son trailing from Chhindwara

Bhopal, June 4 (IANS) Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said on Tuesday that he respects the verdict given by the voters as the initial trends showed his son Nakul Nath trailing from the traditional bastion of Chhindwara.

"Ab jo hai so hai... we will analyse the result whenever it is out," Kamal Nath, who has represented Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency for nine times, told media after trends showed BJP's Vivek Bunty Sahu building a good lead over Nakul Nath.

The BJP, which had won 28 out of 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 elections, is hoping to retain its performance in 2024.

Several Exit Polls had also predicted the BJP making a clean sweep in Madhya Pradesh.

Kamal Nath also expressed satisfaction when asked about initial trends showing Congress doing well in several states.

"It is good to see that from whatever I have been able to gather so far. There's a lot of time remaining for the final figures to be out and we will see how things take shape," he mentioned.

