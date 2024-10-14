J'khand CM Hemant Soren, Ministers term ED raids as politically motivated ahead of polls

Ranchi, Oct 14 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and state ministers Mithilesh Thakur and Banna Gupta have criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids at over 20 locations across the state being conducted since Monday morning, calling them politically motivated. The raids are part of an investigation into an alleged scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission, a government scheme which aims to provide safe drinking water through household tap connections.

When asked about the raids, CM Soren expressed that such actions were anticipated given the upcoming elections. He claimed that these are typical tactics employed by the BJP.

Minister of Drinking Water and Sanitation Mithilesh Thakur, on whose associates' raids are conducted, accused the BJP of orchestrating the raids to pressure him into joining their party. Thakur said he refused to yield and vowed to remain defiant, challenging the ED to disclose what they found during the raids on his personal secretary’s residence and his own.

“This is a political raid being conducted by the BJP. I was being pressured to join the BJP. When I refused, this raid was launched by the BJP. I will break but will not bow down. I will not join the BJP,” he said.

Health Minister Banna Gupta echoed similar sentiments, alleging that the raids were part of a broader political strategy ahead of the elections, asserting that such moves would not benefit the BJP. He added that the more pressure they face, the stronger they will become, emphasising that the ultimate decision lies with the people of the state.

The ED raids targeted around 15 individuals, including Thakur's personal secretary Harendra Kumar, his brother Vinay Thakur, and IAS officer Manish Ranjan.

The raids are linked to a multi-crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission. Several documents and electronic devices were reportedly seized during the raids. The investigation is based on complaints of corruption and discrepancies in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission across several districts in Jharkhand. FIRs have been registered in several cases, and the ED is working on these reports to widen its probe.

Earlier in April 2024, the department’s cashier, Santosh Kumar, was arrested in connection with the scam, and over Rs 50 lakh was recovered from his residence.

