Sukanya Yojana proving to be a boon for girl child, over 72,000 accounts opened in Bihar's Motihari

Motihari (Bihar), April 25 (IANS) Since the formation of the NDA government, the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY), launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been transforming the lives of millions of girls and their families across India.

In Bihar's East Champaran district, the scheme is witnessing a significant response in Motihari. Excluding other banks, over 72,000 accounts have been opened in the name of daughters through post offices alone, with families actively depositing savings.

There was a time when many in society viewed daughters as a burden, especially among financially weaker sections. The cost of education, followed by the expenses of marriage, weighed heavily on parents. However, the introduction of the SSY changed that mindset.

Under this scheme, an account can be opened in the name of a girl child aged between 0 and 10 years with a minimum deposit of just Rs 250 and a maximum of Rs 1.5 lakh annually. The scheme offers one of the highest interest rates among small savings schemes and aims to provide financial security for a girl’s future education and marriage.

Motihari Postal Superintendent Ashutosh Aditya said that 72,000 SSY accounts have been opened in the district through the Postal Department alone.

"To increase awareness and reach more people, we are organising camps both during the day and night across different locations," he told IANS.

IANS spoke to some of account holders under this scheme where they expressed immense gratitude and satisfaction. For many, SSY has become a symbol of hope and security.

Shailesh Kumar, an account holder, said: "This is the best scheme launched by the Prime Minister. It offers the highest interest rate. If you deposit regularly for 15 years, starting from when the girl is under 10, it provides huge benefits. It’s excellent for both education and marriage."

Another account holder, Shambhu Prasad, said: "I’ve also opened an account under SSY. It’s a wonderful initiative for middle-class families. Earlier, people used to think of daughters as a burden. But due to PM Modi’s scheme, that mindset is changing. Girls are now seen as blessings. I urge everyone to take advantage of this scheme."

Vineeta Bala, another account holder, added: "This scheme is a great relief. It ensures that we don’t have to worry about our daughter’s education or marriage. It’s truly a gift for every girl child. I wholeheartedly thank Prime Minister Modi for launching such a thoughtful initiative."

Launched on January 22, 2015, as part of the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign, the SSY has become a symbol of financial empowerment and gender equality. The scheme not only offers financial benefits but also promotes the value of daughters in society.

As the SSY completes a decade on January 22, 2025, it continues to empower families to invest in their daughters' futures and foster a culture of inclusion and progress. So far, more than 4.1 crore accounts have been opened under the scheme across the country as of November 2024.

