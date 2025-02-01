J&K LG inaugurates 32nd international conference of Palliative Care

Jammu, Jan 31 (IANS) J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated the 32nd International Conference of the Indian Association of Palliative Care (IAPC), at AIIMS Jammu.

More than 800 national and international delegates will join deliberations to foster advancements and innovations in palliative care for quality of life for patients diagnosed with terminal illness.

The three-day conference is being organised by IAPC J&K Chapter and AIIMS, Jammu.

The Lt Governor exhorted experts to keep Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) up to date and be more sensitive towards the needs of individuals diagnosed with life-threatening disease, well-being of families, alleviate pain and suffering and provide spiritual support.

The L-G asked the private sector to work with the administration to set up Palliative care centres in backward and remote areas.

“In J&K, the administration in 2022 had set up 10-bed state-of-the-art Palliative and Geriatric Care Wards in all the districts. We have tried to bridge urban-rural divide to certain extent. Our aim is to deliver medical and psychological support at people's doorstep," he said.

The Lt Governor emphasised that all the experts and the Indian Association of Palliative Care should work together to promote multi-sectoral partnerships so that a human resource pool of trained care-givers is made available.

“In Palliative care, health ecosystem and healthcare professionals have a moral responsibility to reduce the pain and suffering of patients. Apart from adopting innovative approach to pain management, health care professionals at all levels should be given training for continuity in the care of such patients," the Lt Governor said.

He made valuable suggestions for seamless integration of curative care and Palliative care in health ecosystem. He suggested that uniform SoPs may be prepared for community awareness, palliative support and pain management at the district level.

“Palliative Care system is constantly evolving and we need to work on strategic framework, SoPs and its effective implementation," he said.

The Lt Governor also highlighted the need to bridge the gap in healthcare facilities and special services for the ageing population.

“By 2050, 20.8 per cent of India's total population will be above 60 years of age. This increase in the elderly population requires us to develop a strong care economy to ensure that our elders can live healthy, dignified and fulfilling lives," he said.

He also suggested developing a comprehensive healthcare package which includes regular check-ups, geriatric care, mental health support and palliative care.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor inaugurated Radiotherapy Oncology and Operation Theatre Complex at AIIMS Jammu.

He launched AIIMS Pain Policy and lauded the AIIMS Jammu's vision of pain-free patient care.

He also commended the Indian Association of Palliative Care for playing a significant role in the expansion of specialized care based on the principles of palliative care.

The Lt Governor inspected various blocks at AIIMS, Jammu and interacted with the medical staff.

Standard Operating Procedures of Department of Anaesthesiology and the Patient Information Booklet of Chemotherapy were also launched.

The establishment of Radiotherapy Oncology facility at AIIMS Jammu will reduce the need for patients to travel long distances for radiation therapy, ensuring timely diagnosis and treatment within the region.

The service will cater to increasing number of cancer patients, offering advanced radiotherapy techniques, personalized treatment plans and multidisciplinary care.

The Hospital-Based Cancer Registry, under ICMR's National Cancer Data Project has also been commenced which will further aid in shaping effective cancer care operations and strategies.

