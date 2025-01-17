Jitendra Singh visits oldest meteorology centre in Shimla set up in 1875

Shimla, Jan 17 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday visited the country’s oldest meteorological centre in Himachal Pradesh capital, located in the geo-sensitive Himalayan region, spotlighting the institution’s historic role and commitment to advancing weather forecasting.

“This is the oldest station of the IMD, established in 1875, and it has been instrumental in providing critical weather forecasts for northern India,” Singh remarked during his visit that is marked with the 150th foundation day of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

He underlined the centre’s strategic significance, where precise weather predictions are vital for disaster preparedness and climate resilience.

The minister also shed light on the Modi government’s focus on enhancing India’s meteorological capabilities by saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised this department as a core part of his vision. Within the first 100 days of the Modi government 3.0, we launched ‘Mission Weather,’ which will revolutionise our meteorological services. By 2035, we aim to establish India’s own space station, envisioned as the Indian Space Station.”

He lauded the IMD’s efforts in utilising modern technology to address the complexities of a changing climate. He emphasised the department’s role in supporting India’s socio-economic development by safeguarding lives and livelihoods through timely and accurate weather predictions.

During his tour, Jitendra Singh reviewed operations at key sections of the centre, including forecasting and inspection units.

Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of the Meteorological Centre, briefed him on the institution’s achievements, current capabilities, and plans for future advancements. Jitendra Singh commended the department for improving public outreach, particularly in Himachal Pradesh, a region vulnerable to extreme weather events.

The visit concluded with Jitendra Singh reaffirming the government’s commitment to positioning the IMD as a global leader in meteorology.

The occasion not only celebrated a century and a half of meteorological achievements but also underscored the critical role of weather science in navigating the challenges of the future.

