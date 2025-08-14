JD(U) MP Ajay Mandal files defamation suit against party MLA Gopal Mandal

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, lodged a defamation suit against party MLA Narendra Kumar Neeraj, popularly known as Gopal Mandal, at Ghogha police station in the district.

The complaint accused the Gopalpur MLA of defamation and character assassination.

According to the FIR, on August 10 and August 12, Gopal Mandal allegedly made serious and false claims in public gatherings attended by hundreds of people, and covered by the media.

Ajay Mandal said the MLA accused him of "keeping a woman" with him, a claim the MP described as baseless and lewd.

The MP said that the woman in question is a member of his family - his niece.

According to Ajay Mandal, MLA Gopal Mandal, during an inspection of flood-affected areas in Bhagalpur, publicly alleged that the MP "keeps a woman" with him.

Ajay Mandal clarified that the woman in question is his niece and currently serves as the state general secretary of the JD(U) Mahila Morcha.

"This allegation has been made against me in a public place without any proof... The purpose is to hurt my public reputation and harm me mentally, socially and within my family," he said.

He further alleged that Gopal Mandal has repeatedly levelled serious accusations against him in the past and that making such remarks viral in the media has damaged both his and his niece's image.

However, the party is yet to say anything on the issue.

Gopal Mandal has made several unusual and objectionable remarks in the past.

Gopal Mandal is considered close to the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He also advocated for Nishant Kumar, the son of Nitish Kumar, to take over the political legacy of his father and run JD(U).

Earlier, before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he had said that JD(U) will form the government in the state but Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister again.

