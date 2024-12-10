JD(U) leader KC Tyagi calls for probe into Rahul Gandhi's alleged links with George Soros

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) JD(U) leader KC Tyagi has condemned the controversial statement made by RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

He has also underlined the need for setting up a probe committee to reveal the facts about Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s alleged links with Hungarian-American businessman and investor George Soros.

In fact, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday triggered a controversy with vulgar remarks on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposed Mahila Samvad Yatra starting from December 15. While responding to a question from journalists about Kumar’s yatra, Prasad said, “Nain sekne ja rahe hain (He is going to ogle at women). Tyagi in an interaction with the IANS flayed Lalu’s statement. He also said that the INDIA bloc has crumbled now.

In response to this, KC Tyagi said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav’s statement should be condemned and criticised as much as possible. He has shown his cultural orientation and his attitude towards women. I urge Sonia Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, and Supriya Sule to condemn his statement, or else it will be seen as their tacit approval."

Tyagi also commented on AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's “Sheesh Mahal” by saying, "In political life, we aspire for simplicity. Luxury is not part of our political ethos."

On Kejriwal's promises, Tyagi said, "In the current political scenario, no party or individual can make such claims or promises, nor can they fulfil them."

Regarding Rahul Gandhi's alleged ties with George Soros, Tyagi stated, "This issue is continuously being raised in Parliament. A probe committee needs to be formed to uncover the facts."

When asked if Rahul Gandhi acts under external influences, Tyagi responded, "We cannot make such assumptions unless a probe agency clears the matter." On the leadership of Mamata Banerjee in the 'INDIA' bloc, Tyagi said, "The 'INDIA' alliance has fallen apart, with all its partner parties opposing the Congress. The Congress is now trying to reclaim the mass support that it had lost to them."

