If Rahul Gandhi was PM, LPG cylinder price would have been Rs 2,500: K'taka BJP chief

Mysuru, April 8 (IANS) Responding to the criticism over the hike in LPG cylinder prices, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra took a swipe at the Congress party leaders, saying that if someone like Rahul Gandhi had become the Prime Minister, the price would have been Rs 2,500 instead of Rs 850.

Speaking to media representatives in Mysuru on Tuesday, Vijayendra responded to the critical remarks made by the Chief Minister and other ministers about the hike in LPG prices.

He said, "Even after the Rs 50 increase, it now stands at Rs 850. In August 2023, it was reduced by Rs 200 to Rs 907. The Central government has increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 2 due to rising crude oil prices in the international market. But this burden hasn’t been passed on to the common people.

"It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who launched the Ujjwala scheme so that even the poor living in huts could use LPG. In March 2023, the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 1107. If someone like Rahul Gandhi had become the Prime Minister, the cylinder price would have been Rs 2,500,” he remarked.

“The Central government has made decisions on petrol, diesel, and gas cylinders based on rising international crude prices. But isn't it the state government that raised milk prices? Aren’t you taxing garbage? Haven’t you increased water charges? Are you importing milk from the international market?” he questioned.

"The government led by CM Siddaramaiah in the state has increased the prices of 48 essential commodities. It appears that CM Siddaramaiah has formed an expert committee solely for hiking prices," criticized Vijayendra.

Vijayendra said, “No other state government has burdened the common people like this. In Karnataka, the Congress and Siddaramaiah are doing just that.”

“This government has no direction. They've increased the prices of petrol, water, and diesel. They’re even levying taxes on garbage. The price of milk has gone up by Rs 9. They have increased taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 7.50,” he stated.

“Who is burdening the people by increasing the prices of 48 essential goods -- Siddaramaiah or PM Modi? You tell me,” he questioned.

He pointed out that though the Central government has increased excise duty on petrol and diesel, it hasn’t passed the burden on to the people; instead, the companies are bearing the cost, according to the Central ministers.

“The police department was supposed to receive salaries on the 1st of the month, but even by the 7th, they haven’t received them this month. Teachers, too, have not been paid. Government employees haven’t received their salaries. This is a clear indicator of the state’s poor financial condition,” said Vijayendra.

