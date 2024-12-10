Bihar: Independent candidate wins Tirhut Graduate bypolls

Patna, Dec 10 (IANS) Vanshidhar Brajwasi, an independent candidate, won the Tirhut Graduate by-election by a margin of approximately 12,000 votes on Tuesday.

Vinayak Gautam of the Jan Suraaj came second, while RJD’s Gopi Kishan and JD-U’s Abhishek Kumar Jha secured third and fourth positions, respectively. Despite significant campaigning by the NDA, its candidate failed to make an impact, marking a major setback for the ruling coalition.

Brajwasi’s victory comes with a compelling narrative of resistance and determination. Speaking to the media after his win, he emphasised that his candidacy was born from the collective anger of teachers over government actions.

He stated, “This election is the struggle of the teachers. Bihar is not anyone's father's inheritance; every teacher, youth, and child here has equal rights to its resources.”

Brajwasi’s foray into politics was a direct result of his dismissal as a teacher, which he described as an attempt to suppress teachers’ voices. Instead, it united them in support of his cause, transforming his election campaign into a broader movement for justice and rights.

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of JD(U)’s Deveshchandra Thakur, who vacated the Tirhut Graduate seat after being elected as an MP in the Lok Sabha elections. The poll, held on December 5, saw a turnout of 47.5 per cent across 197 booths in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Sitamarhi, and Sheohar districts.

A total of 18 candidates contested, but it was Brajwasi’s grassroots appeal and support from teachers that proved decisive.

Vanshidhar Brajwasi was a block teacher at Utkramit Madhya Vidyalaya, Raksa Purvi, in Muzaffarpur district and served as president of the Niyojit Shikshak Sangh.

His advocacy for the rights of contract teachers brought him into conflict with authorities during the tenure of KK Pathak, then Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department.

Pathak had banned teacher protests and declared unions illegal, leading to disciplinary action against Brajwasi.

On March 28, 2023, Muzaffarpur’s District Program Officer ordered action against him, resulting in his suspension and, ultimately, his dismissal on July 24.

Brajwasi credited the government’s actions for galvanising teacher support, remarking, “If the government had not dismissed me, I would not have become an MLC today.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.