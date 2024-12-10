MUDRA scheme a boon for small entrepreneurs, Bhopal businessmen thank PM Modi

Bhopal, Dec 10 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY), launched by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote micro and small enterprises in non-agricultural sectors, has emerged as a source of hope for those seeking employment.

The scheme aims to promote entrepreneurship and economically empower small business owners by providing easy access to loans. Through this initiative, the government offers financial assistance to small entrepreneurs, helping them expand their businesses and contribute to economic activities.

Many small business owners have expanded and streamlined their businesses through the Mudra scheme.

One such entrepreneur, Zees Ali, who runs a grocery store, told IANS: "Under this scheme, I received a loan of 2 lakh rupees. This has helped me grow my business. I never thought that a bank would give me a loan without any guarantee. This scheme has created new hope and opportunities for small business owners like me. I thank PM Modi. This scheme has been very beneficial for us. PM Modi thought about us, and that’s why we have been able to avail of this benefit."

Yasmeen, another beneficiary of the scheme, said, "I received a loan of 2 lakh rupees under this scheme, which has been of great help. My business has grown, and everything is going smoothly. I face no difficulties. The government gave me a loan without any guarantee, and I thank them for it. My business is doing very well. I never imagined that PM Modi would come up with such a scheme that would benefit us poor people so much. We thank PM Modi for this. We never received a loan before, but this time we did, and we used it to expand our business. The bank quickly processed the loan for us, and we are very happy."

Another beneficiary, Vijay Yadav, also praised the scheme, calling it beneficial for the poor.

Vijay said: "This is a great scheme for the poor. Whenever there is any difficulty in business, we immediately get the funds. This helps increase our employment. There are no issues with stock replenishment. Under this scheme, we first filled out a form, and our name was selected. We received loans in three instalments of 10, 20, and 50 thousand rupees. It’s a very good scheme for employment. I have benefited a lot from this scheme. I have paid back most of the loan, with only 5,000 to 6,000 rupees left to repay. My business has grown many times as a result."

