Iulia Vantur on crooning 'Lag Ja Gale' in 'Sikandar': It’s my favorite old Hindi song

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Singer-actress Iulia Vantur paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar by crooning the timeless song 'Lag Ja Gale' in the upcoming film Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar'.

The original track “Lag Jaa Gale” from the 1964 film “Woh Kaun Thi”, which stars Manoj Kumar, Sadhana, Helen, Prem Chopra, K.N.Singh, Mohan Choti and Dhumal.

The recently released trailer offered a glimpse, wherein Rashmika Mandanna is seen singing the song. This rendition, created by Iulia showcases her musical prowess.

"I fell in love with Lag Ja Gale when I heard it sung by the legendary Lata Ji, it touched my soul. I've started learning my first sargams, Indian classical, just because I wanted to be able to sing this wonderful song one day. It’s my favorite old Hindi song and I feel the song should be carried through generations, it's a very precious gem of Indian music,” Iulia said.

“When I want to unwind I just sing this song and I get into a beautiful trance. It does something special to my being and I'm sure to many other people. I've been training for the last 10 years, learning music, learning singing, and Indian classical just for passion, it makes my life happier.”

Iulia said that she just sings from my heart, with honesty.

“Lag Ja Gale is really special and I'm grateful and happy that I've received a lot of love from many people, who couldn't believe that it was me who sang the song", said Iulia.

Previously, she has crooned timeless songs like 'Raat Baki' and 'Yai Re'.

Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, "Sikandar" has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Along with Salman and Rashmika as the leads, the cast also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar in important roles.

The film marks the reunion of Salman with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after the 2014 blockbuster, "Kick". "Sikandar" is slated to reach the cinema halls on March 31st on Eid al-Fitr.

