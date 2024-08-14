Israeli army kills Palestinian man during clashes in West Bank

Ramallah, Aug 14 (IANS) The Israeli army has killed a Palestinian man during clashes that erupted after the soldiers blew up two apartments owned by prisoners in the West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

Israeli forces stormed the cities of Ramallah and al-Bireh and surrounded two residential buildings, Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency.

One apartment belongs to prisoner Ayser al-Barghouti, and the other to prisoner Khaled al-Kharouf, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli army arrested al-Barghouti and al-Kharouf on January 8 on the charge of carrying out a shooting attack east of Ramallah that killed an Israeli woman.

The forces planted explosives inside the two apartments and then blew them up, causing loud explosions in the two areas, the sources added.

Following that, clashes erupted between Palestinians who threw stones and empty bottles at Israeli forces while the forces fired live and rubber-coated metal bullets and tear gas canisters.

Medical sources told Xinhua news agency that the young man, Moataz Sarsour, from the al-Am'ari refugee camp, was critically wounded by live bullets to the chest and was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex, where doctors declared him dead due to his injuries.

Israel frequently demolishes the homes of Palestinian attackers, which the Israeli government asserts is intended to deter potential attackers.

Cities, villages, towns, and refugee camps in the West Bank have been experiencing increasing tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since October 7, 2023, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out.

Since then, more than 620 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire and shelling across the West Bank and East Jerusalem, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

