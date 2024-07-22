Israel remains America's 'indispensable ally' regardless who becomes next US President: Netanyahu

Jerusalem, July 22 (IANS) As he left for a significant diplomatic visit to the United States, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said that his country will remain America's "indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East" irrespective of who wins the 2024 US presidential election.

Highlighting that he is leaving on a "very important trip" to the United States, Netanyahu said that he will be addressing the both houses of Congress on Wednesday at a time when Israel is fighting on "seven fronts" and there's "great political uncertainty" in Washington.

"I will seek to anchor the bipartisan support that is so important for Israel. And I will tell my friends on both sides of the aisle that regardless who the American people choose as their next President, Israel remains America's indispensable and strong ally in the Middle East," the Israeli PM said in his remarks before departing for Washington.

Sending a strong message, Netanyahu addressed the media with Noa Argamani, an Israeli hostage freed from Hamas last month, standing by his side.

Netanyahu made it clear that achieving the release of all Israeli hostages, defeating Hamas and ensuring that all Israel citizens return safely to their homes, remains his major goal.

"I plan to see President Biden, whom I've known for over 40 years. This will be an opportunity to thank him for the things he did for Israel in the war and during his long and distinguished career in public service, as Senator, as Vice President, and as President... In this time of war and uncertainty, it's important that Israel's enemies know that America and Israel stand together today, tomorrow, and always," he said.

