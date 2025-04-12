UN calls for peaceful, transparent presidential election in Gabon

United Nations, April 12 (IANS) Abdou Abarry, special representative of the UN Secretary-General for Central Africa and head of the United Nations regional office for Central Africa, renewed his call for a credible, inclusive, transparent and sincere electoral process on the eve of Gabon's presidential election set for Saturday.

In a statement issued on Friday, Abarry said that the results of the vote must reflect the will freely expressed by the Gabonese people, urging all stakeholders to give priority to dialogue, consultation, and consensus-building in case of any divergence or dispute arising from the electoral process.

The special representative reaffirmed his readiness to support the Gabonese people in their march toward a return to constitutional order and welcomed the efforts already made to meet the transition timeline, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 14-day electoral campaign concluded with eight presidential candidates in the running, including transitional President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema.

Nguema, who led a coup on August 30, 2023, resigned from the military, as Gabon's Electoral Code allows military personnel to contest for the presidency if they first take a leave of absence from active duty.

Alain-Claude Bilie By Nze, the former prime minister under former President Ali Bongo, ousted by the coup in 2023, has emerged as a prominent challenger.

According to Gabon's Interior Ministry, 3,037 polling stations will be operational on Saturday nationwide and abroad, namely 2,941 within Gabon and 96 at overseas missions, serving a total of 920,200 registered voters.

Polls are set to open at 7 a.m. local time before closing at 6:00 p.m. local time, with extensions possible in accordance with the Electoral Code. A total of 48 national and international observer missions have been accredited.

In a notable departure from previous elections, Gabon will not impose border closures or restrict internet access, and businesses will remain open, said the ministry. The Gabonese government said that the peaceful atmosphere reflects the country's commitment to democratic principles and civic freedoms.

According to the Electoral Code, a runoff will be held if no candidate secures an outright majority in the first round.

