ISL 2024-25: Kerala Blasters, NorthEast United look to build early momentum

Guwahati, Sep 28 (IANS) NorthEast United FC will host Kerala Blasters FC in a key clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium here on Sunday. Kerala Blasters had triumphed over East Bengal FC 2-1 in their previous match, whereas the Highlanders were at the receiving end of a 3-2 loss against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Both teams are now hoping to build on their previous results.

NorthEast United FC have kept two consecutive clean sheets at home in the ISL, with results of 3-0 vs Odisha FC and 2-0 vs Kerala Blasters FC. They have never kept a clean sheet in three consecutive matches in the ISL on their home turf, and this game is an opportunity to do so.

Kerala Blasters FC have won thrice and drawn twice in their last six fixtures against NorthEast United FC. Their aerial prowess is visible from the five goals headed in, they have scored in the ISL since the start of the 2023-24 season, which is a factor for the home team to watch out for.

NorthEast United FC head coach Juan Pedro Benali has repeatedly mentioned that he treats every league fixture as a final. He is positive about the improvements that his side is showing after a closely fought affair against the Mariners in Kolkata last week.

“I'm really happy, and proud of my players because we have shown that we're growing. My team needs to improve in many areas, from all the areas, we need to keep working, now we have another final (against KBFC) we will think about the next game,” Benali said.

In Kerala Blasters FC’s last match, Kwame Peprah came off the bench to score the winner against East Bengal FC. So far, 14 goals have been scored in or after the 85th-minute mark in the competition, ensuring that games remain competitive right until the end. Head coach Mikael Stahre is appreciative of the substitutes he can call upon. “The reason we won against EBFC is not only because of a strong starting line-up but also because of a really good finishing line-up,” he said.

“You see that every single week now, and every single day actually, or a match in this ISL, that lots of goals are being scored in the dying minutes. Everyone in football talks about the line-up, but also about who is in the line-up in the closing minutes of the game,” Stahre added.

Kerala Blasters have a slight edge in the head-to-head series.

Out of 20 fixtures between these two teams in the ISL, NorthEast United FC have won five games and Kerala Blasters FC have emerged victorious eight times. Seven matches have resulted in a draw.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.