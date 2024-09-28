‘Dil Chahta Hai’ actress Sonali Kulkarni praises her ‘Love Sitara’ co-star Sobhita

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Sonali Kulkarni, known for her outstanding performance in ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Well Done Abba’ has showered praises for her ‘Love Sitara’ co-actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

In a conversation, Sonali spoke about Sobhita and applauded her for her charming performance and her kind nature. Sonali said, “Sobhita is an extremely intelligent person, a voracious reader, and a very gentle human being. It was a pleasure to work with her,"

The ‘Taxi No. 9211’ fame actress also shared her thoughts about Sobhita’s iconic character from her series ‘Made In Heaven’. Sonali said, "I couldn't believe she is the same actor who plays Tara in Made In Heaven. That was an excellent performance, and this is totally different. I am really looking forward to her career. I hope she does well and makes all of us proud”.

‘Love Sitara’ is helmed by Vandana Kataria who is best known as a production designer for cult-films like ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! helmed by Dibakar Banerjee and ‘Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!”

The drama film featured Sobhita Dhulipala, Rajeev Siddhartha, Sonali Kulkarni, B. Jayashree, Virginia Rodrigues, Sanjay Bhutiani, Tamara Dsouza and Rijul Ray in pivotal roles.

The music of the film was composed by Sangeet-Siddharth and background music was done by Shrikanth Sriram. The project was bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner of RSVP Films which is currently available for streaming on ZEE5.

On the work front, Sonali has other projects in the pipeline that include, ‘Hazaar Vela Sholay Pahilela Manus’, ‘Manvat Murders’, ‘Hello Knock Knock - Kaun Hai?’ and ‘Ravan Calling’ simultaneously.

On the other hand, Sobhita Dhulipala was previously featured in the American action-thriller ‘Monkey Man’ helmed by ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame actor Dev Patel.

The film also featured Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, Vipin Sharma, Adithi Kalkunte, Sharlto Copley and renowned tabla artist Zakir Hussain in a special cameo role.

