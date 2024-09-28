Initiative to help Indian MSMEs start exporting in just 8 weeks launched

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) To further enable Indian micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) access global markets, the India SME Forum (ISF) on Saturday launched a new initiative to help them export in just eight weeks.

The programme, titled ‘Start Exporting in Eight Weeks’, will work with e-commerce export leaders like Amazon towards promoting ‘Make in India’ products.

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSMEs, said that MSMEs play a crucial role in contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, and their success is essential to our nation’s journey towards becoming a developed and self-reliant India.

“In today’s highly competitive landscape, skilling and upskilling are critical, and it is vital that our products meet international, export-quality standards,” said the minister at an event.

Through platforms like the ‘India SME Forum’ along with its partners like Amazon and UPS, etc and the new initiative launched today, our entrepreneurs will be connected to global markets, opening up new avenues for growth and collaboration. Let us utilize these opportunities to the fullest and continue striving for global excellence,” Karandlaje explained.

The programme will offer comprehensive guidance, resources and networking opportunities free of cost to MSMEs aspiring to explore international market opportunities and expand their reach.

Vinod Kumar, President, India SME Forum, said that e-commerce has become a game-changer, breaking down traditional trade barriers and allowing even the smallest enterprises to reach international customers with ease.

“By harnessing digital platforms, MSMEs can bypass many of the logistical challenges of traditional exporting, making global trade more accessible than ever before,” Kumar added.

The ‘Start Exporting in Eight Weeks’ initiative is a movement towards transforming Indian MSMEs into a powerhouse of global trade.

