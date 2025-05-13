Ishita Ganguly on playing Chamkili: She’s the darkest I’ve portrayed so far

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actress Ishita Ganguly, who essays the role of Chamkili in the show Badi Haveli Ki Chhoti Thakurian, said the character is the darkest and most complex character she has portrayed so far.

Talking about Chamkili, she said: “Chamkili isn’t the first negative role that came my way—I’ve had similar offers in the past, but I was hesitant because of the industry’s perception of antagonists; you tend to be typecast.”

She said that the character of Chamkili was different.

“She’s like a coin—innocent and soft-spoken in front of her husband and the villagers, yet manipulative and menacing behind their backs. She’s the darkest and most complex character I’ve portrayed so far.”

Ishita said that stepping into her world has been both liberating and unsettling in the best possible way for the actress.

“Characters like her don’t seek validation, they provoke, disturb, and reflect uncomfortable truths. And that’s the beauty of it. If people are reacting strongly, even negatively, I know I’m doing justice to her.”

“Just like Ranveer Singh took on the role of Khilji in Padmaavat at the peak of his career, sometimes playing the darkest characters can lead to the brightest future,” she added.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Ishita said: “I grew up in an artistic household, surrounded by music and creativity—my mother is a ghazal singer, my brother plays the tabla, and my sister-in-law is a vocalist.”

She said that while the performing arts were always part of her environment, acting wasn’t something she initially envisioned for herself.

“It was the grace, elegance, and strength of Madhuri Dixit and Rekha that first inspired me to dream. Over the years, this industry has shaped me deeply—it has taught me persistence, resilience, and how to find grace even in the face of uncertainty and rejection. Every challenge has only made me stronger,” she said.

With over a decade of experience, Ishita has some advice for those looking to enter the industry.

“To anyone who dreams of being a part of this industry, remember this: success here isn’t just about talent—it’s about staying grounded during the highs and standing tall through the lows. You have to be open to everything—the applause, silence, rejections, breakthroughs. Accept it all with grace, humility, and a strong sense of self. That’s how you not just survive but truly grow.”

Talking about the show, Chamkili now has a new partner in crime named Tapasya, played by Mansi Sharma. The show airs on Shemaroo Umang.

