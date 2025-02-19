Iran's supreme leader says US 'foolish' plans for Gaza to lead nowhere

Tehran, Feb 19 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that US "foolish" plans for Gaza and Palestine "will lead nowhere."

"Those who claimed that they would destroy resistance in a short period of time are now receiving their prisoners from the resistance fighters in small groups and releasing a large number of Palestinian captives in return," Khamenei said when meeting with visiting Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziad al-Nakhalah, Xinhua news agency reported quoting a statement by Khamenei's website.

As "global public opinion is now in favour of Palestine," no plan will succeed without the consent of the resistance and people of Gaza, he said.

For his part, al-Nakhalah thanked Iran's constant support for the resistance in Gaza, which he said managed to achieve "great victories" over the United States and the West despite the unequal balance of power.

US President Donald Trump proposed recently to transfer Gaza's Palestinian population to neighboring countries, stating that Gazans who left will not be allowed to return.

The proposal, strongly supported by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has met continuous regional and international outcry.

Earlier on February 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel is discussing US President Donald Trump's "revolutionary, creative vision" on the Gaza Strip, the one that Trump is "very determined to implement."

Trump's plan "opens up many possibilities for us," Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting after his return from Washington to Israel, according to a statement released by Netanyahu's office.

"For an entire year, we have been told that the 'day after' (in Gaza) must involve the PLO (the Palestine Liberation Organization), the Palestinian Authority ... President Trump has presented a completely different vision, one that is much better for the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.

