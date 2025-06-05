IPO revival: India may see public issues worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore in coming months

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) After months of sluggish performance, the IPO market in India is set for a revival and public issues worth about Rs 1.4 lakh crore may see the light of the day in coming months.

According to data from Prime Database, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has approved the initial public offering (IPO) of 72 companies worth Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Apart from this, about 68 other companies are waiting for SEBI's approval to raise about Rs 95,000 crore via public issues.

If both the figures are combined, a total of 140 companies can raise up to Rs 2.35 lakh crore from the public market.

In the last few months, the IPO market has seen a slowdown due to market volatility and disappointing listing of some big public issues.

For example, the listing of EV player Ather Energy saw only 2.18 per cent gain, while the listing of Aegis Vopak and Schloss Bangalore (The Leela brand) both went down by 6 per cent. At the same time, the listing of Skoda Tubes was flat.

As per the data available on the SEBI website, in the first five months of this year (January-May), about 90 companies have submitted draft papers to the regulator for a public issue.

The reason for the poor performance of the IPO market is the volatility in the stock market. Nifty has remained almost flat in the last six months. Whereas, it has given a return of about one per cent in the last one month.

Data from the SEBI website reveals that January saw the highest activity, with 28 companies filing draft papers, followed by 15 in February, 11 in March, 24 in April, and 12 so far in May.

The surge in DRHP filings comes at a time when the actual number of IPOs hitting the market has been significantly lower compared to the same period last year.

The Indian equity markets have experienced significant fluctuations in 2025, impacted by geopolitical tensions and tariff-related measures.

