IPL 2025: Venkatesh Iyer ready for KKR captaincy, calls it 'just a tag'

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer is willing to accept the leadership role at defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (IPL) for the IPL 2025 season. Venkatesh, who joined the franchise for Rs 23.75 crore at last year's mega auction, feels that captaincy is "just a tag" as any player can contribute to the team's cause. KKR and Delhi Capitals are the only two sides to not name their captains for the IPL 2025, set to commence on March 22 with a clash between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

"Definitely, I'm ready. Again, I've always said this: captaincy is just a tag. I believe in leadership. That is a bigger role to play, being a leader," ESPNcricinfo quoted Venkatesh as saying.

"You don't necessarily need the tag of a captain to be a leader in your dressing room. You need to set examples. You need to be a good role model, both on and off the field, which I am doing right now in MP. I'm not the captain of the MP team, but my opinions are respected and I really love to be in an atmosphere where every individual - again, new or experienced, 20 lakhs, 20 crore, whatever - you just need to have the freedom to voice your opinion. Or you just need to have the freedom to give opinions and give suggestions and them to be taken in the right spirit.

"I've always wanted to be that person. And if captaincy comes my way, I would definitely want to do it. There's no ambiguity surrounding this. I'll definitely do it if it comes my way. There is no reason not to do it," he added.

KKR released their title-winning captain Shreyas Iyer ahead of the auction and was acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore, becoming the second-most expensive player in IPL history. Shreyas will lead Punjab in the upcoming season.

Venkatesh made his IPL debut in 2021 and played a crucial role in Kolkata Knight Riders' remarkable turnaround that season. After a slow start with four losses in six games, KKR bounced back with seven wins in nine matches to reach the final, with Venkatesh's promotion to the top order proving pivotal.

Since then, his role has evolved, shifting to No. 3 and lower in the batting lineup while also contributing with the ball when required. Across 51 matches for KKR - the only franchise he has represented - Venkatesh Iyer has amassed 1,326 runs at a strike rate of 137, solidifying his value as a versatile asset for the team.

