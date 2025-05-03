IPL 2025: SRH have lacked in bowlers who can contribute in every game, says Unadkat

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat stated that the disappointing IPL 2025 season for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been down to the side lacking in bowlers who can contribute with wickets in every game.

SRH’s hopes of qualifying for playoffs are all but over after suffering a 38-run loss to Gujarat Titans’ (GT) on Friday. "From my experience of playing in the IPL, for a team to do well, you need 3-4 guys in terms of your bowling who have to contribute in every game. This year we are lacking that.”

"When two guys are bowling well, the other three are probably not bowling well in tandem. When we look at partnerships in batting, it is the same with bowling as well because when you are not bowling well from both the ends, it creates unnecessary pressure on the other guy, and then the plans also change.”

"That hasn't really clicked for us, and we have to take the blame. When you want to win games, you have to be the best and we haven't been the best. I can't say that there is anything we lack in terms of practicing, training or planning, it is just the execution out there on the field," said Unadkat at the conclusion of the game.

At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, barring Unadkat’s three-fer, SRH were listless in their bowling efforts, as GT made 224/3. Unadkat also felt SRH not having much of 'complete performances' this season hurt them big time.

"We've had one or two really good games, like you saw in Chennai. There were some great catches taken there. But this was one day where it was all not coming together. When we are bowling well, we might not be fielding well, and when we're actually fielding well or taking those catches, we might not be bowling well."

"Same with the batting innings, we started off well but we lost the plot midway. For a complete performance and to win games against good sides, which Gujarat Titans are, you need a performance where you are doing well in all three departments, and we missed out on the fielding bit here, and that's what cost us the game," he added.

SRH will next take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at their home venue Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday.

