US Election 2024: Trump Leads, But Harris Closes In

Just eight days to Election Day, and it is already hotting up between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. In the meantime, more than 43.4 million Americans have cast their ballots. All eyes are fixed on the seven key swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

Though Democrats have captured a smaller percentage of votes in four of those states - Arizona, North Carolina, Nevada, and Pennsylvania- there are small deficits all the same compared with the exact same point in the race four years ago. In four of the races in question, the gap on average is under 1 per cent; in the final three, less than 2 points.

At this time, Trump is ahead in both Arizona and North Carolina but still neck and neck with Nevada. Pennsylvania will ultimately take centre stage for obvious reasons; this will decide the election as it trails by only 0.3 points behind Harris's 19 crucial electoral votes from the Keystone State.

With 36 states offering early voting, every ballot counts. The swing states will determine the outcome of the election.

To win the presidency, a candidate needs to secure at least 270 electoral votes. Harris has 226 electoral votes, while Trump has 219. The remaining votes are up for grabs, making these final eight days pivotal.

