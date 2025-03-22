United Airlines Sued by Passenger After Pilot Attacked Him in the Bathroom

A 20-year-old man from New Jersey is suing United Airlines, claiming that a pilot forcibly removed him from an airplane bathroom mid-flight with his pants still down and got him arrested.

The passenger Yisroel Liebb, who hails from New Jersey, revealed that he was flying from Mexico to Texas when he experienced constipation and spent an extended period in the bathroom. According to reported details from his lawsuit, his seatmate got concerned and alerted the flight crew after he didn't come out of the bathroom for more than 20 minutes.

Despite assuring the cabin crew that he would be out soon, the pilot allegedly demanded that he exit the bathroom immediately. In a fit of rage, the pilot broke down the bathroom and dragged Liebb out while his pants were still down. With Yisroel still struggling to pull up his pants, the pilot threatened to have him and his seatmate arrested, claims the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also revealed that the pilot made a remark about how "Jews act." Immediately after landing, both Yisroel and his seatmate were met by five US Customs and Border Protection agents, who detained them inside the terminal. Liebb also revealed in the lawsuit that the handcuffs were so tight that he cried out in pain.

Yisroel Liebb and his seatmate were released without any charges,, but the two had to pay for hotel and meal expenses before they could fly home the next day, stated the complaint.

It is also important to note that Liebb claims to have have suffered injuries to his head and legs when the pilot dragged him out of the bathroom. The lawsuit seeks damages to be determined at trial, plus attorneys' fees. United Airlines, however, declined to comment on the lawsuit.