Tsunami 2025: Difference Between Tsunami Warning, Watch, Advisory, and Information Revealed!

Understanding the meaning of each notice can save lives when a tsunami approaches Hawai‘i. To alert the public to possible risk, the state uses a four-level warning system: information statement, advisory, warning, and tsunami watch. Each has a distinct meaning; therefore, it's important to understand how to react at each point.

The National Weather Service, the Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency, and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center all issue four different kinds of tsunami alerts. Every alert indicates a distinct threat level and calls for a particular course of action from the general public. Given the recent magnitude 8.7 earthquake off the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, which sparked real-time watches and warnings throughout the Pacific, officials are asking locals and tourists to understand the differences.

Tsunami Warning:

This is the highest level of notice, a tsunami warning. It indicates that a tsunami is either already happening or is predicted to hit the coast very soon. These alerts are normally sent out after strong underwater earthquakes, usually 7.5 or greater, or when deep-ocean sensors confirm the presence of tsunami waves.

It is recommended that people relocate to higher ground and stay there until the "all clear" is given by county authorities. Warnings are communicated by sirens, NOAA Weather Radio, TV and radio disruptions, cellphone notifications, and official social media accounts.

Tsunami Watch:

A tsunami watch indicates that a tsunami may occur, but confirmation is pending. Usually, these are released following far-off earthquake activity in the Pacific. Officials told them, "Now is your time to get ready." Residents should prepare emergency kits, review evacuation routes, and closely monitor any changes. Unless the watch is raised to a warning, there is no need for an evacuation.

Tsunami Advisory:

When heavy currents and waves are predicted along the coast but widespread flooding is not, a tsunami advisory is issued. Even in these circumstances, the ocean remains hazardous. People should avoid the sea and beaches. To prevent damage in shallow seas, small boats should be secured, while larger vessels may be ordered out to sea.

Tsunami Information:

A tsunami information announcement indicates that Hawai‘i is not in danger. After an earthquake or other offshore incident, it is utilized to inform the people. Officials advise the public to remain vigilant even though no action is required.

