Chinese New Year 2025 Travel: Bookings Double on New Year's Eve

The Chinese New Year holiday has started with a bang from January 28, as enthusiasm for travel sweeps across China. This year's celebrations are particularly special because it is the first Spring Festival since the country successfully had its World Heritage inscription and the introduction of an extended eight-day statutory holiday.

It seems the newly extended holiday period has influenced tourism and cultural consumption quite heavily as this new period coincided with the Chinese New Year's Eve, making families tend to go to tourist destinations only after dinner, a way to celebrate New Year's Eve in an entirely new exciting fashion.

According to data from Tongcheng, one of China's leading travel platforms, bookings for New Year's Eve tours have more than doubled compared to the previous year. This trend is reflected in the popular search terms on the first day of the holiday, which include temple fairs, lantern festivals, shadow puppetry, and flower shows.

This increased interest in travelling and cultural experiences during the Chinese New Year holiday speaks to the depth of heritage and traditions in the country. It will be interesting to see how this trend develops further as the holiday period continues and what new experiences and attractions become the favourites of travellers.

Also read: January 30 Schools Holiday or not?