Inter takes revenge on Fiorentina in Serie A

Rome, Feb 11 (IANS) Inter Milan took revenge on Fiorentina in Serie A, beating the Viola 2-1 at San Siro. It was the two sides' second consecutive meeting in four days, as Fiorentina had enjoyed a 3-0 home victory on Thursday in a rescheduled fixture.

Inter played aggressively from the outset and went ahead with a stroke of luck in the 28th minute when Hakan Calhanoglu's corner was redirected into the net by Fiorentina's defender Marin Pongracic.

The away side got back on level terms before half-time, being awarded a penalty after Matteo Darmian's handball, and Rolando Mandragora stepped up to convert the spot-kick.

Inter retook the lead straight after the break when Carlos Augusto sent a cross from the left, and substitute Marko Arnautovic rose highest to steer it into the net.

"I really wanted it. We're all pleased with the goal and the win. It's been a difficult period because I haven't been scoring. I missed a lot of chances. Finally, the goal has come, thanks to Carlos' assist. I'm really happy because it's a really important goal," Arnautovic said.

With the win, Inter still ranks second on 54 points, but moves within one point of leader Napoli, who had a 1-1 draw with Udinese on Sunday, while Fiorentina drops to sixth with 42 points.

"It's an important win. All together as a team, and with our fans who supported us throughout this tricky game. I'm really pleased. The boys showed the right attitude, It was a well-worked win. We approached the game well in both halves. The boys kept their cool and looked good technically. Arnie was brilliant. He's such an important player for us on and off the pitch and I'm pleased that he got his goal because he deserves it," said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

