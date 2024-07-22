Indonesia's nature reserve welcomes new baby orangutan

Jakarta, July 22 (IANS) Indonesia has welcomed a new baby Sumatran orangutan, born at Orangutan Reintroduction Center in Jantho Nature Reserve in the Aceh province.

"The yet-to-be-named female baby was born to Mama Wenda and is in good health," head of the Aceh Natural Resources Conservation Agency, Ujang Wisnu Barata, said on Monday.

The baby orangutan is believed to be about two weeks old, Xinhua news agency reported.

Jantho Nature Reserve, home to a variety of wildlife, has seen its seventh orangutan birth since the reintroduction program began in 2011. ■

