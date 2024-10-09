Indonesia: Four killed in landslide

Jakarta, Oct 9 (IANS) A couple with two children were killed after a landslide hit their house in the western Indonesian province of Aceh on Tuesday evening, a local official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place in the hilly Celala region in central Aceh at around 10 p.m. (local time) when they were at home, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media.

Aceh Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Teuku Nara Setia told local media that extreme weather hit Celala region on Tuesday evening, triggering floods and landslides in two villages.

The villagers were evacuated on Wednesday morning, he said.

Heavy equipment was used to clear roads affected by the landslide.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.