Indian medical tourism market to surge from $18.2 bn in 2025 to $58.2 bn by 2035: Report

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The Indian medical tourism market is set to surge from $18.2 billion in 2025 to $58.2 billion by 2035, according to a new report on Thursday.

The report, by the Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI), in collaboration with KPMG, showcased the country’s ambitious vision to become the global medical hub by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 12.3 per cent.

The report also outlines a transformative national strategy that integrates India’s clinical expertise with its centuries-old wellness traditions, aiming to make the country the world’s most trusted destination for medical value travel (MVT).

It showed that India is emerging as a cost-effective alternative offering both modern surgeries and natural recovery options like Ayurveda, Yoga, and Panchakarma.

India ranks 10th in the Medical Tourism Index and seventh in wellness tourism, and attracts nearly 2 million international patients from 75 countries.

The report showed that medical visa issuance rose to 463,725 in 2024, with the majority of patients from Bangladesh, GCC nations, and Africa.

Ayurveda and traditional medicine are gaining significant global importance, said Dr. Manoj Nesari, from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, while unveiling the report at the Heal in India 2025 Medical and Wellness Tourism Summit, organised by the FHRAI in the national capital.

"India is very rich in traditional healing, and the government has taken a plethora of initiatives to boost this sector as an alternate economy in recent years,” he said, adding that a series of initiatives have been taken to further promote Yoga and Ayurveda as a healing and wellness alternative across the globe.

Suman Billa, IAS, Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, noted that the tourism economy is reaching $3 trillion in the coming years, and for that, several areas need to be activated.

“Medical and wellness tourism are strategic pillars to achieve this target. He strongly suggested that in the coming years we will have to showcase not only our competence but also our care, compassion, and delivery,” he said.

