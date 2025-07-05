Indian diaspora in Brazil to pay tribute to Operation Sindoor with cultural performance ahead of PM Modi’s BRICS visit

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to visit Brazil for the BRICS Summit, the Indian diaspora in Brazil is gearing up for a special performance, dedicated to Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces, and the Prime Minister himself.

In a unique cultural showcase, members of the Indian community in Brazil will present a semi-classical dance performance inspired by the theme of Operation Sindoor, a military operation that has come to symbolise courage, sacrifice, and national pride.

Speaking to IANS, Rekha, one of the performers shared, “We have planned a semi-classical dance for PM Modi. It’s themed around Operation Sindoor and is a heartfelt dedication to our brave soldiers.”

Another participant, Sneha, added, “I’ll be incorporating a painting of Operation Sindoor into our performance. As women artists, we also want to dedicate this to PM Modi, as well as Vyomika Singh and Sofia Qureshi, who represent strength and inspiration.”

The excitement isn’t limited to the performers. Brazilian residents, too, are eagerly anticipating the Prime Minister’s arrival.

“I am thrilled that PM Modi is visiting. It’s truly an honour for Brazil,” said one local resident.

Another added, “This feels like a dream come true. We’re so lucky to have this chance to meet him -- there are no words to express how proud we feel.”

PM Modi will participate in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7, followed by a historic bilateral visit to Brasilia -- the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly 60 years. During his stay, he is expected to hold meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and engage with several global leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

This visit to Brazil marks the fourth leg of PM Modi’s five-nation tour. On Thursday, he arrived in Trinidad & Tobago, where he addressed the Joint Assembly of Parliament, emphasizing India’s commitment to the “Global South first” policy.

Earlier in the week, PM Modi visited Ghana, where he held extensive talks with President John Dramani Mahama and was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour -- The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana. Several key agreements were also signed to deepen bilateral cooperation.

