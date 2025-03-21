India’s soft power balances ancient wisdom, modern multi-alignment: Shashi Tharoor at Dr LM Singhvi Memorial Lecture

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Dr Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, delivered the 10th Dr L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture on the theme 'India’s Soft Power'. Describing India’s soft power. Dr Tharoor observed that “Soft power projects multi-alignment which is a web of interconnected networks where influence is dispersed and collaboration is key. Multi-alignment allows India to navigate this network world with agility and purpose, engaging in multiple coalitions and platforms that serve different objectives which, in turn, is a reflection of the crucial role India is able to play across the world and that advances universal principles.”

The Dr L.M. Singhvi Memorial Lecture is an annual lecture series organised by Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University in memory of Dr L.M. Singhvi, a multifaceted personality and a jurist par excellence, who made invaluable contributions to society as a statesman, diplomat, writer, and lawyer. The memorial lecture was held under the aegis of Singhvi Endowment, an endowment instituted by Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, son of late Dr L.M. Singhvi, and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament, at Jindal Global Law School, O.P. Jindal Global University in memory of his father.

In the memorial lecture, Dr Tharoor explained the concept of soft power, “Soft power accounts for the influence that a country wields beyond its military or hard power. It rests primarily on three resources: its culture in places where it’s attractive to others, its political values when it lives up to them at home and abroad, and its foreign policies when they are seen as legitimate and have moral authority. Soft power is what people think about a country as soon as they hear its name. A hard power is what they feel when they confront a country. Hard power is exercised. Some power is evoked. In today’s world, soft power has become a key tool to geopolitical strategy embraced across the globe”.

Focusing on India’s soft power, Dr Tharoor observed, “As influence shifts increasingly from military and economic might to cultural and intellectual leadership, India’s soft power stands as a vital asset. We embody the true ideas and a vision of India that transcends borders. India's multicultural, multi-ethnic, multi-party, pluralistic civilization and democracy have emerged as an attraction to many, especially our parliamentary institutions and procedures, conducting free and fair elections and our ability to involve the non-governmental sector and civil society in the quest for inclusive growth.”

“When millions around the world roll out yoga mats on International Yoga Day, it bears a tradition that embodies the balance between ancient wisdom and modern wellness. In doing so, we embrace a cultural gift from India. When India’s leadership promoted yoga globally, getting the UN to nearly unanimously recognize the International Yoga Day, it became a quiet, powerful testament to India's role in fostering balance and harmony worldwide,” he said.

Speaking on Bollywood’s role as an important instrument to Indian soft power, Dr Tharoor, stated, “It is not only a celebration of the dynamism of Indian cinema but also reinforces Bollywood's role as an important instrument to Indian soft power, embedding India's spirit into the global imagination. Today, Indian cinema's international success and influence have elevated Bollywood as a formidable force of our soft power, reshaping global perceptions and expanding India's cultural footprint on the world stage.”

On the other facets of India’s soft power, Dr Tharoor observed, “India's claims to a global leadership role in the world of the 21st century lie in the aspects and products of Indian society and culture that the world finds attractive. The roots of India's soft power run deep as ours is a civilization that has existed for millennia. We can reaffirm that the global respect that India has enjoyed comes from its ability to serve as an inspiring example of the successful management of diversity despite all the challenges we faced and overcame and this reflects India's essence. It radiates as a quiet force, achieves perceptions, nurtures goodwill and builds bridges across divides, unlike blunt instruments of coercion, soft power thrives on persuasion. India's vaccine diplomacy during the COVID pandemic stands as a powerful example of leadership rooted in responsibility and solidarity. India's technical prowess through its space programme opened new avenues for international collaboration and invited the world to partake in its dreams of a shared future among the stars. India has emerged as a formidable force in shaping the global space order and positioned itself as a partner of choice for nations seeking to join the frontier of space exploration.”

Dr Abhishek Singhvi, Rajya Sabha member and Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, reflected on the memory of his illustrious father. He said, “He [Dr L.M. Singhvi] was a renaissance person, multi-coloured and multi-faceted. The true meaning of a Renaissance person is the one who is a master of many subjects. His diplomacy in the UK touched great heights as was his glorious career in law, which he readily gave up when he took up the role of the High Commissioner. He also conceptualised the Law Day, now celebrated as Constitution Day. He was behind the entire diaspora movement based on his comprehensive report on Pravasi Bhartiya. He coined both the words Lokpal and Lokayukta in the 1960s and strived ceaselessly for decades to operationalize them in our body politic. He wrote the report which led to the 73rd and 74th constitutional amendments in Panchayati Raj and a revolution in local self-government. As a Member of Parliament, he believed in and practised cross-party large-heartedness and magnanimity and shunned the narrow walls of divisiveness and distrust.”

In his welcome address Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar Founding Vice Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University said, “We are here to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr L.M. Singhvi, and I would like to describe him as India's VIBGYOR Man and that essentially captures the many facets of his personality. His contributions span across many areas of public life and he remains one of India's leading public intellectuals as well. I also want to thank, Dr Abhishek Singhvi, for his philanthropic act of establishing this endowment in memory of his father, Dr L.M. Singhvi, which for us is an opportunity to celebrate the legacy of one of India's leading jurists.”

Professor (Dr) S.G. Sreejith Executive Dean, Strategy & Institution Building, Jindal Global Law School said in his introductory remarks that Jindal Global Law School is honoured to receive this endowment. “Dr L.M. Singhvi was not just a diplomat, statesman, and scholar -- he had deep faith in the power of law, especially international law, as a universalizing force. To honour this vision, Jindal Global Law School hosts the annual Dr L.M. Singhvi International Conference on International Law and International Relations and the Dr Singhvi Memorial Lectures. These events celebrate Dr L.M. Singhvi’s insights into intersections and his ability to bridge the relationship between international law and politics.”

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik Registrar, O. P. Jindal Global University delivered the concluding address.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.