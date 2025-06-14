India’s growing maritime sector showcased at CMA CGM’s global headquarters in France

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Showcasing India’s growing maritime sector, T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, visited the global headquarters of CMA CGM in Marseille, France.

The visit came in continuation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s landmark interaction with CMA CGM during his official tour to France in February this year, according to the ministry.

During the visit, the Secretary met senior executives from the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solution, and was briefed on the company’s expanding presence and operations in India across shipping, shipbuilding, container terminals, multimodal logistics, and maritime industrial capabilities.

According to a ministry statement, the CMA CGM leadership also outlined progress made since February under its India Strategy, anchored on five key pillars: Indian-flagged fleet expansion, shipbuilding collaboration, inland logistics development, maritime industrial investment, and innovation.

As part of its shipping initiatives, CMA CGM has flagged off its first Indian-flagged vessels CC VITORIA and CC Manaus and established a new Indian shipping entity at GIFT City, Gujarat.

In shipbuilding, the Group is in advanced discussions with Indian shipbuilding entities for LNG-powered container vessels, while major port and inland infrastructure investments are progressing, including a $200 million expansion at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal and engagement in the Vadhavan Port project.

The company also shared its interest in India’s ship recycling ecosystem, particularly in Alang, and its readiness to source containers and green steel from India in alignment with global sustainability goals.

CMA CGM currently employs over 2,200 digital professionals in India and is exploring the establishment of maritime R&D and innovation hubs across key Indian cities.

According to the ministry, the visit provided an opportunity to exchange views on the evolving maritime landscape and explore synergies for greater connectivity and innovation in the India-Europe corridor.

“The Secretary’s engagement in Marseille reflects India’s growing collaboration with global maritime players and continued dialogue with industry leaders supporting the nation’s long-term port and shipping development vision,” said an official statement.

—IANS

