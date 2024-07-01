INDIA bloc will not allow 'bulldozer nyay' to run on Parliamentary system: Kharge

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the Central government over the implementation of three new criminal laws, saying that the INDIA bloc will not allow 'bulldozer nyay' to run on the Parliamentary system.

“After the political and moral shock in the elections, Modi and the BJP are pretending to respect the Constitution, but the truth is that the three laws of the criminal justice system that are being implemented from today were forcibly passed by suspending 146 MPs,” the Congress President wrote on X.

Kharge said that the INDIA bloc would not allow this “bulldozer nyay” to disrupt the Parliamentary system.

“INDIA will no longer allow this “Bulldozer Nyay” to run on the Parliamentary system,” he said.

India will implement the three new legislations -- the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam from Monday which will replace the British-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively.

These new laws aim to “modernise the justice system” but have also sparked outrage from the opposition parties.

Following the notification of the three new criminal laws on December 25, 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) initiated several preparations to ensure their effective implementation.

This included raising awareness among all stakeholders, such as police, prisons, prosecutors, judicial and forensic personnel, and the general public.

