India bag gold, silver and bronze at Archery World Cup Stage 2

Shanghai, May 10 (IANS) India displayed a strong performance at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai on Saturday, securing three medals - gold in the men’s compound team event, silver in the women’s team event and bronze in the mixed team competition.

The men’s team - Abhishek Verma, Ojas Deotale, and Rishabh Yadav -clinched the gold with a composed and consistent display, defeating Mexico 232-228 in the final. They defeated Denmark 232-231 in a tight semifinal.

The men's team, which topped the qualification leaderboard with 2134, received the first round bye and began their campaign with a 239-232 quarterfinal win over Great Britain.

In the women’s compound final, the Indian trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Madhura Dhamangaonkar and Chikitha Taniparthi had to settle for silver after a 221–234 defeat to a dominant Mexican team. Despite the one-sided result, the Indian women impressed throughout the tournament and secured a well-earned podium finish.

The women's team, which had also received a bye in the opening round after topping the qualification with 2114 points, reached the gold medal match by outshooting Great Britain 232-230, in a lineup that included world number one Ella Gibson, following their 232-229 quarterfinal win over eighth-ranked Kazakhstan.

Adding to India’s medal haul, the compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Madhura Dhamangaonkar claimed bronze with a win over Malaysia in a low-scoring third-place match.

These results highlight India’s growing depth and consistency in compound archery on the global stage. With compound archery set to debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics - featuring only a mixed team event - India’s recent performances offer encouraging signs in their pursuit of a historic first Olympic medal in the sport.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.