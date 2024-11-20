India accelerating towards more ambitious goals to fight climate change: PM Modi

Rio de Janeiro, Nov 20 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is accelerating its goals for fighting climate change and sharing its initiatives with the Global South.

Speaking at the G20 Summit here, he said that guided by its cultural values, India has been the first to fulfil its commitments to the Paris Climate Change Agreement ahead of schedule.

“We are accelerating towards more ambitious goals in sectors like renewable energy,” PM Modi said at the G20 session on Sustainable Development and Energy Transition.

India’s programme to have the world’s largest rooftop solar array is an example of its efforts.

“India is sharing its successful initiatives with the Global South, focussing on affordable climate finance and technology access,” PM Modi said.

He added that from launching the Global Biofuels Alliance and promoting “One Sun One World One Grid” to planting a billion trees under “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (“A Tree in Mother’s Name”), India continues to work actively towards sustainable progress in combatting climate change.

PM Modi said that over the past decade, India has undertaken numerous initiatives in sectors like housing, water resources, energy and sanitation which have contributed to a more sustainable future.

Earlier, PM Modi said that India stands committed to the Sustainable Development Agenda (SDA).

“At the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro today, I spoke on a topic which is very important for the future of the planet- Sustainable Development and Energy Transition. I reiterated India’s steadfast commitment to the Sustainable Development Agenda. Over the past decade, India has undertaken numerous initiatives in sectors like housing, water resources, energy and sanitation which have contributed to a more sustainable future,” PM Modi wrote on X.

