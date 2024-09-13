'I'm taking it as motivation', says para-athlete Sandeep to PM Modi on his third successive 4th-place finish

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Indian para-athlete Sandeep Chaudhary, who finished in fourth place for the third time in a row in as many Games, is unfazed about missing the podium in his third appearance at the Paralympics Games and has taken it as motivation for himself as well as for other athletes for the next edition of the mega sporting spectacle in 2028 in Los Angeles.

Speaking about his third consecutive fourth-place finish, when Prime Minister hosted the Paris Paralymians at his residence on Thursday, Sandeep said he will be the first one to motivate others with his successive fourth-place finish, as it will encourage other athletes, who missed out on a medal in their first attempt, to keep doing hard work until you achieve the success.

"I finished fourth in Rio (2016), Tokyo (2020), and now in Paris (2024) as well... It feels like the number four has a special connection with me. But I’m taking this fourth place as motivation because the next Paralympics will be my fourth Games," he said to PM as the room erupts with laughter.

"I will be the first para-athlete to inspire others with a fourth-place finish. There are a few athletes who also finished fourth and feel disappointed, but I feel good about it, because their coaches are encouraging them, using me as an example, saying, "Look at him," he added.

To this PM replied, "Your outlook on life is your greatest strength."

Sandeep further quipped that Paris 2024 was the Games for students as Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Devendra Jhajharia's student won gold... and I am not Navdeep's coach but I am his guru since he started javelin, I have been with him as a big brother. So, this time I gave the medal to Navdeep," said Sandeep.

Navdeep had initially finished second in the men's javelin throw F41 category behind Iranian Beit Sayah Sadegh. But his silver was upgraded to gold after the Iranian was disqualified for violation of rule 8.1 of the World Para Athletics Rules and Regulations (Code of Conduct and Ethics).

India finished 18th in the medal tally with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze to their name for a record total of 29 medals. The contingent has shattered the record for India's best-ever medal haul that was set at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (19).

