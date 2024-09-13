Judiciary works impartially, now Kejriwal should stop raising doubts over it: BJP leader Naqvi

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) After Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday got bail in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the judiciary and the legal system are working impartially, and now the AAP leader should stop casting aspersions over it.

On AAP's remarks that "It's the victory of truth', the BJP leader said, "First of all, they need to decide when the victory of truth happens for him and when truth is defeated."

"Kejriwal will certainly have to explain it to the people. This is the same person who used to question the courts and raise doubts about the judiciary. Now he must decide what has happened," he added.

Justice Surya Kant, heading a two-judge bench, dismissed Kejriwal's distinct plea challenging the legality of arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor scam.

Replying to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'Ready to Resign’ remark, Naqvi said, "Didi's reign of bullying has now turned into a situation of "emotional exploitation". The people of West Bengal are fed up with her tenure and rule."

"Instead of emotionally exploiting the people, she should have taken effective action," he added.

On those criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud's residence during Ganesh Puja, the BJP leader questioned, "What exactly is their problem? Is it the Puja or the popularity of PM Modi? It is quite clear that the people who have issues with this visit are troubled by the immense popularity that Narendra Modi commands."

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court granted bail to Kejriwal.

The two-judge bench of the Top Court gave a concurrent judgement with Justice Surya Kant dismissing Kejriwal's distinct plea, challenging the legality of arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged liquor scam.

While the other judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, authored a separate opinion raising serious questions on the timings of arrest by the CBI and held the "belated arrest" by the central agency to be unjustified.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.