Illegal infiltration: NIA court sentences 3 Bangladeshis with fake documents

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court in Mumbai has sentenced three Bangladeshi nationals to five years of imprisonment for illegal infiltration into India and the possession of forged documents, a statement of the probe agency said on Wednesday.

The convicted individuals -- Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib alias Raj Jesub Mandal, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan alias Hannan Baburali Gazi, and Mohd Azarali Subhanallah alias Raja Jesub Mandal -- were also fined Rs 2,000 each.

The NIA in a press release said the case originated in March 2018, based on an FIR registered by Pune Police. It was alleged that several Bangladeshi nationals were residing in Pune without valid documentation and were aiding members of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), a front organisation of the banned terror group Al-Qaida.

The NIA took over the investigation and, on September 7, 2018, filed a charge sheet against the three accused, along with two others -- Md Ripen Hossain alias Rubel and Md Hassnali Amirali -- under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Foreigners Act.

Md Ripen Hossain and Mohammad Hassan Ali Amirali were convicted earlier in October 2023, after pleading guilty, and were sentenced to five years of imprisonment under similar charges.

The NIA said the five were working as labourers at various construction sites in Pune without any valid documents.

The latest convictions of Mohammed Habibur Rehman Habib, Hannan Anwar Hussain Khan, and Md Azarali Subhanallah were made under section 14 of the Foreigners Act (overstaying in India without valid documentation), section 471 of the IPC (using forged documents as genuine) and section 120-B of the IPC (conspiracy related to document forgery).

The case was initially investigated by the ATS and the NIA took over the case in September 2018. The accused fraudulently obtained PAN cards, Aadhaar cards, voter IDs ration cards among others by providing fake documents, the agency added.

