Makers confirm season three of ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) The season 2 of the streaming series ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ almost took three years to bow on the OTT. However, the third season of the show will hopefully return with its set of interesting and dark characters soon as the makers have officially confirmed the show’s third season.

The show stars Aanchal Singh, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Shweta Tripathi, who have won hearts with their complex relationships, obsessive love and unforgettable moments, are returning to weave magic and mayhem once again.

Season 2 was a complete package with thrill, lies, action, love and a whole lot of plotting. From Gurmeet Choudhary’s entry to save his friend to Tahir Raj Bhasin absolutely nailing it as Vikrant, the good guy who went rogue, the season has been showered with nothing but immense appreciation from the viewers.

Talking about the upcoming season and the reactions, director, writer and showrunner Sidharth Sengupta shared, "Season 3 will mark the next chapter in this deep yet twisted love story of Vikrant, Purva, and Shikha. Just as we delved deeper into Purva's character in Season 2, we will further explore each character's journey, providing deeper insights into their lives and personalities”.

He further mentioned, “Considering how Season 2 ended, things are bound to get even more intriguing as we witness how their characters evolve with the circumstances. Expect significant transformations in the lives of Vikrant, Shikha, Guru, Jalan, Akheraj and Akhil’s lives explore Purva’s life and her tumultuous past along with more twists and hard-hitting surprises”.

On the success and renewal of the series, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “It’s official ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein 3’ is coming. We are delighted to announce the renewal and success of S02 of this franchise. This masala entertainer has received both critical acclaim and fan love. It’s been trending at the Number 1 spot in India Top 10. And season one has also been trending since season two launched. We design each season to raise the bar on the previous season and with season 3 we are excited to have more twists, turns, action, drama and music - everything that fans love about this amazing romantic thriller”.

Produced by Edgestorm Ventures and created by Sidharth Sengupta, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix.

