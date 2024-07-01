Idris Elba has an ‘instantly recognisable’ fragrance, reveals wife Sabrina

Los Angeles, July 1 (IANS) Hollywood star Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina Elba has revealed what her award-winning husband smells like.

"Idris has a musk that he uses as a body oil, and anyone that knows him knows that's his smell," she said of Elba, who is the former PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive.

"I love it. It embodies him to me."

The couple first met at a party in Vancouver while the actor was filming for the 2017 movie 'The Mountain Between Us' directed by Hany Abu-Assad. They got married during a three-day wedding in April 2019, reports people.com.

According to Sabrina, Idris also has a unique sense of style.

"Idris for sure is effortless, timeless and sexy to me. He doesn't even have to lift a finger," she said.

"He just walks out the door, this confident sexy guy. He can be in a pair of flip-flops and sweats and I'm just like, 'Wow, you're going to make best-dressed lists.' And he always does. He's effortless."

Idris, for his part, said of his wife: "I think Sabrina is fresh because she loves the newest and coolest. And she's elegant no matter what she puts on, whether it's sweatpants or a ball gown, she looks elegant."

When it comes to the couple's red carpet fashion, Sabrina said: "If we could match and wear matching colours, I'd actually love it."

"Idris not so much. I love the idea of couple dressing and when couples do it, I just think it's the cutest thing ever. Idris doesn't love it."

Defending himself, Idris said: "When it's all matching, matching and you look like twins, I'm like, 'Oh man.' "

